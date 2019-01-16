Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba Courthouse
Toowoomba Courthouse Bev Lacey
News

Toowoomba man ordered off the road for twice drug driving

Peter Hardwick
by
16th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA man caught twice driving with an illicit drug in his system has been ordered off the road.

Cecil Maurice Mabb was initially pulled over by police patrolling Neil St about 7.25am, October 13, last year, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

A saliva test showed he had marijuana in his system and a subsequent test that was examined by the government laboratory confirmed that, police prosecutor Catherine Steele told the court.

The 39-year-old was again found to have marijuana in his system when pulled over by police driving on Hill St about 11.45am, November 22, the court heard.

On both occasions Mabb had admitted to having used the drug in recent times, Ms Steele said.

The self-represented defendant pleaded guilty to both charges of driving with a relevant drug in his system.

"I have no excuse for my behaviour," Mabb said when asked if he wanted to make any comment.

"I was self-medicating for back pain."

Magistrate Damian Carroll fined him $550 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for a total three months.

disqualified drug driving magistrates court marijuana toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Angel wings for 'beautiful Miss Shari'

    premium_icon Angel wings for 'beautiful Miss Shari'

    News LISMORE teenager Shari Rose bravely fought cancer right to the very end.

    Luxury townhouse on the market for first time in 30 years

    premium_icon Luxury townhouse on the market for first time in 30 years

    News Owner occupiers are predicted to snap up this exclusive property

    Council explains why it needs to increase rates

    premium_icon Council explains why it needs to increase rates

    Council News Residents can expect to pay more rates into the future

    Threats, fake doctor's letter land man in prison

    premium_icon Threats, fake doctor's letter land man in prison

    Crime A dodgy bail excuse was this man's biggest mistake