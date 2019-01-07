Toowoomba man accused of sex with drugged 15yo in park

A MAN accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old girl and having her perform a sex act on him in a Toowoomba park in front of his three-year-old child has appeared in the city's court.

The 21-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Toowoomba Magistrates Court charged with supplying a dangerous drug to a minor and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Objecting to the man's application for bail, police prosecutor Senior Constable Catherine Nielsen told the court police claimed the accused had taken his three-year-old child to a Harristown park on Thursday last week and had smoked marijuana with the 15-year-old girl known to him while the child played just metres away.

Then, in broad daylight and with the child within view, the girl had allegedly performed a sexual act on him at a picnic table in the park which was surrounded by residential housing, she said.

Police had obtained two witness statements in relation to the matter, she said.

Should the man be granted bail, the Child Safety Department would become involved and likely remove the three-year-old child from the man's home, Snr Const Nielsen said.

That statement prompted an angry response from the handcuffed accused in the court dock who yelled: "I've got another one on the way", before being warned by Acting Magistrate Roger Stark that another outburst would have him removed from the court.

Duty solicitor Shane MacDonald told the court his client was a disability pensioner who suffered schizophrenia and that he was due for a doctor's appointment.

His client had been assessed by the court mental health liaison officer who found there was no need to take him to the hospital's mental health unit, Mr MacDonald said.

The man was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

Mr Stark said the accused man was not in a "show cause" situation meaning bail should be granted unless it could be shown he was a potential risk of further offending.

Mr Stark granted the man bail on condition he have no contact with the girl or his child and adjourned the case to March 1.

