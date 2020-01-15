Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man has not as yet been required to enter pleas to the charges.
The man has not as yet been required to enter pleas to the charges.
News

Toowoomba man accused of drugging, raping 10-y-o girl

Peter Hardwick
by
14th Jan 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOLICITORS for a Toowoomba man accused of drugging and raping a 10-year-old girl may seek a committal hearing with cross-examination of certain witnesses, the city's Magistrates Court has been told.

The 70-year-old accused man, who cannot be named unless committed to stand trial on the charges, was not required to be in court for the brief mention of his matters yesterday.

Solicitor Nathan Bouchier, acting as town agent for the man's solicitors from McMillan Law, said he had been instructed to ask the court for directions regarding a defence application for a pre-trial committal hearing with cross examination.

The accused man has been charged with four counts of administering a drug for the purpose of a sexual act and five counts of rape.

The complaint which sparked the initial police investigation was made at Rockhampton late last year but the charges arise from alleged incidents in several Queensland towns including Barcaldine, Mt Isa, Julia Creek and Hughenden and are alleged to have taken place in June and July last year.

The accused man has not as yet been required to enter any pleas to the charges and he remains on bail.

No details of the case have as yet been aired in open court.

Police claim the accused man had used a "date rape" drug against the girl.

Magistrate Kay Ryan remanded the man on bail and adjourned the matters for committal mention back in the same court on February 18.

Ms Ryan directed that the defence make application to the prosecution for cross examination by January 28 and for the prosecution to respond to that request by February 11.

More Stories

Show More
committal hearing cross examination date rape drug magistrates court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Huge iPhone change tipped

    Huge iPhone change tipped
    • 15th Jan 2020 7:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘F--k I hate court’: This is why you don’t film a magistrate

        premium_icon ‘F--k I hate court’: This is why you don’t film a magistrate

        News A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

        Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        premium_icon Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        News BUSHFIRE victims are being warned to check licences and credentials of...

        Stormy week ahead as monsoon season kicks off

        premium_icon Stormy week ahead as monsoon season kicks off

        News REJOICE! There is potential for storms every day this week

        The amazing history of beloved Lismore cafe

        premium_icon The amazing history of beloved Lismore cafe

        News The cafe determined to hang onto their historical charm