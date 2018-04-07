Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba three-year-old Hang on his way to victory for jockey Jim Byrne in today's Toowoomba Guineas at Clifford Park.
Toowoomba three-year-old Hang on his way to victory for jockey Jim Byrne in today's Toowoomba Guineas at Clifford Park. GLEN McCULLOUGH
Horses

Toowoomba gelding hangs tough in Guineas

by Glen McCullough
7th Apr 2018 6:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA three-year-old Hang will continue on a path towards this year's Group One Queensland Derby (2200m) after racing to a tough lead-up victory at Clifford Park today.

Hang notched his fifth win from eight career starts with a determined performance in the Moore Trailers Toowoomba Three-Year-Old Guineas (1625m).

The $2.40 favourite overcame a wide run to down Naked ($13) by 1 1/4 lengths for jockey Jim Byrne.

Well-fancied Eagle Farm visitor Zofonic Dancer ($2.60) was a further 1 1/2 lengths back third.

"He was three deep all the way and had to do it the hard way," said winning trainer Ben Currie who prepares Hang for Toowoomba-based owner Kim McCasker who also bred the Clang-Godsana gelding.

"He's a good horse and we were confident coming into today.

"Not much went right for him but he's still got the job done.

"The Derby is there for him and that's the way he's going for sure."

The $600,000 Queensland Derby will be run at Doomben on June 9.

Related Items

Show More
clifford park hang horse racing toowoomba guineas trainer ben currie twb sport
Toowoomba Chronicle
Rescue chopper tasked to bushwalker in need

Rescue chopper tasked to bushwalker in need

Breaking THE patient and medical team were winch recovered from the remote area and transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

Death of endangered turtle prompts a call for change

Death of endangered turtle prompts a call for change

Environment "This is a very rare animal.... never seen one alive in this area.”

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

News Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

5000 submissions on housing proposals

5000 submissions on housing proposals

Council News Concerns raised over issues such as traffic and environmental impact

Local Partners