Toowoomba Courthouse Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Crime

Toowoomba court runner to be held more securely in prison

Peter Hardwick
by
9th Nov 2018 4:45 PM
A 21-YEAR-OLD man who escaped watch house police and ran from the Toowoomba courthouse after being refused bail will be held more securely in jail.

Blake Alex Scherwin was being led back to the watch house from Courtroom 3 after being refused bail about 2.45pm, August 8, when he pushed aside his police escort, the same court heard.

Bursting into Courtroom 2 next door, which was in session, Scherwin ran into court where he was confronted by a lady prosecutor, police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb told the court.

However, after pushing her over, he ran out of the courtroom into the foyer.

Climbing over the first-floor balcony, Scherwin was grabbed by pursuing police and security staff but, shedding some clothing, was able to jump free and landed on the steps before running out of the courthouse into Hume St.

Fortunately, he was soon caught at the corner of Margaret and Kitchener Sts and surrendered after police threatened to use a taser on him, Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Scherwin appeared by video link from the prison to plead guilty to escape lawful custody arising from that incident and to nine unrelated offences including two counts of trespassing, unlawfully using a motor vehicle, disqualified driving and obstruct/assault police.

Mr Brewster said in just four years the 21-year-old had compiled eight pages of criminal history.

Scherwin's solicitor Claire Graham  told the court her client was still young but had a history of drug addiction from a young age having used ice, oxycontin and heroin.

Her client estimated he had spent more than three years of his adult life in jail but realised he had to get away from drug use and was doing a Narcotics Anonymous course while in custody, she said.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan sentenced Scherwin to a total 18 months in jail but, declaring 94 days pre-sentence custody as time served under the sentence, ordered he be released on parole as of February 4 next year.

Toowoomba Chronicle

