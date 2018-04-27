Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adrian Cubit admires new beer. New Toowoomba Lager created at 4 Brothers Brewing by owners, Adrian Cubit and Katelyn Garner. April 2018
Adrian Cubit admires new beer. New Toowoomba Lager created at 4 Brothers Brewing by owners, Adrian Cubit and Katelyn Garner. April 2018 Bev Lacey
Business

Toowoomba brewery launches cans week before Christmas

20th Dec 2018 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>>RELATED: The latest brewing company erupting onto city's craft scene

4 BROTHERS Brewing is poised to launch the sale of its first shipment of canned Toowoomba Lager. 

Available from December 21, managing director Adrian Cubit said the move had been planned for a long time.

"After receiving several enquiries from local Dan Murphy's stores here in Toowoomba we decided it was time to get our first beer into package," he said.

4 Brothers Brewing will be selling cans of Toowoomba Lager from tomorrow (Friday, 21 December)
4 Brothers Brewing will be selling cans of Toowoomba Lager from tomorrow (Friday, 21 December) Contributed

4 Brothers brewed the beer under contract at Slipstream Brewing Co, a larger brewing facility in Brisbane and utilized the services of Craft Punks mobile canning.

Brewed in early December, the first 40HL batch will be canned today.

Mr Cubit said the timing "couldn't have been more perfect, having our very first cans available in 6-packs and cartons the weekend before Christmas".

4 Brothers Brewing is a small independent brewery located in Toowoomba, Queensland. Founded in 2017, the company produces a variety of small batch handcrafted beers.

Their beers are available at select local venues throughout Queensland, as well as their on-site taproom.

4 brothers brewing brewery cans four brothers brewing lager toowoomba bear toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Health THERE has been an increase in the number of Northern Rivers residents being bitten or scratched by bats, prompting a warning from the public health unit.

    Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    premium_icon Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    News The Northern Rivers man was allegedly involved in live baiting

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    News The man has been flown to hospital but is in a critical condition

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning

    • 20th Dec 2018 3:51 PM

    Local Partners