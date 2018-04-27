Toowoomba brewery launches cans week before Christmas

Adrian Cubit admires new beer. New Toowoomba Lager created at 4 Brothers Brewing by owners, Adrian Cubit and Katelyn Garner. April 2018

4 BROTHERS Brewing is poised to launch the sale of its first shipment of canned Toowoomba Lager.

Available from December 21, managing director Adrian Cubit said the move had been planned for a long time.

"After receiving several enquiries from local Dan Murphy's stores here in Toowoomba we decided it was time to get our first beer into package," he said.

4 Brothers brewed the beer under contract at Slipstream Brewing Co, a larger brewing facility in Brisbane and utilized the services of Craft Punks mobile canning.

Brewed in early December, the first 40HL batch will be canned today.

Mr Cubit said the timing "couldn't have been more perfect, having our very first cans available in 6-packs and cartons the weekend before Christmas".

4 Brothers Brewing is a small independent brewery located in Toowoomba, Queensland. Founded in 2017, the company produces a variety of small batch handcrafted beers.

Their beers are available at select local venues throughout Queensland, as well as their on-site taproom.