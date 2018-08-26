Toowoomba boy dies from injuries after horror rollover

A TOOWOOMBA boy who was critically injured in a horror rollover last week has died from his injuries.

Police confirmed the 14-year-old passed away in hospital in Brisbane during the early hours of this morning.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter following the crash on the Carnarvon Highway on August 19 about 6pm at Wellesley, just 40km south of Surat in the Balonne region.

It is believed the boy had family connections to St George.

A woman in her 30s was also airlifted with serious injuries, while four other people including two teenagers were taken to St George Hospital in stable conditions.