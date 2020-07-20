Toohey’s New schooners allegedly land drink driver in court

A man said he had two stubbies and five schooners of Tooheys New before allegedly getting behind the wheel of a car. Image: File

TWO drink drivers were allegedly picked up by police in the Tweed this weekend.

A love of Toohey’s New beer has landed a 40-year-old man in court after he was allegedly caught behind the wheel on Friday night blowing more than twice the legal limit.

Police say officers stopped the man about on Chinderah Bay Drive at Chinderah 6.45pm where tests later confirmed the man had a blood alcohol reading of 0.115.

It is alleged the driver told police he consumed two stubbies of Toohey’s New

beer at his workplace about 2pm in Currumbin.

The man then drove to the Chinderah Bay Hotel where he drank another five schooners of Toohey’s New beer finishing at 6.30pm.

He said he was on his way to a friends house before being stopped.

The man’s licence was suspended and he will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on August 17.

On Saturday night, a 20-year-old Tweed Heads man allegedly blew 0.083 while driving his Commodore on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads after being stopped by police.

His licence was suspended and he will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on August 24.