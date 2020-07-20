Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man said he had two stubbies and five schooners of Tooheys New before allegedly getting behind the wheel of a car. Image: File
A man said he had two stubbies and five schooners of Tooheys New before allegedly getting behind the wheel of a car. Image: File
News

Toohey’s New schooners allegedly land drink driver in court

Jessica Lamb
20th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO drink drivers were allegedly picked up by police in the Tweed this weekend.

A love of Toohey’s New beer has landed a 40-year-old man in court after he was allegedly caught behind the wheel on Friday night blowing more than twice the legal limit.

Police say officers stopped the man about on Chinderah Bay Drive at Chinderah 6.45pm where tests later confirmed the man had a blood alcohol reading of 0.115.

It is alleged the driver told police he consumed two stubbies of Toohey’s New

beer at his workplace about 2pm in Currumbin.

The man then drove to the Chinderah Bay Hotel where he drank another five schooners of Toohey’s New beer finishing at 6.30pm.

He said he was on his way to a friends house before being stopped.

The man’s licence was suspended and he will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on August 17.

On Saturday night, a 20-year-old Tweed Heads man allegedly blew 0.083 while driving his Commodore on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads after being stopped by police.

His licence was suspended and he will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on August 24.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Alstonville's tall tree removed from Main Street

        premium_icon VIDEO: Alstonville's tall tree removed from Main Street

        News RESIDENTS watched the eight-hour removal operation of a beloved local icon.

        Fate of Iconic Alstonville tree revealed

        premium_icon Fate of Iconic Alstonville tree revealed

        News A SHOCK decision has been made on the future of this huge Norfolk Island pine...

        Your ticket to break into the media industry

        premium_icon Your ticket to break into the media industry

        News TWO prominent Northern Rivers organisations are hoping to help young people break...

        11 top stories making news last week

        premium_icon 11 top stories making news last week

        News A NEW COVID-19 case, a search for a missing woman, court cases and a return to...