Too stupid, lazy or ignorant to use headlights in the fog?

DIM DRIVERS: Motorists are urged to switch their vehicle lights on when it's foggy. Robyne Cuerel

SWITCHING your car lights on when it's foggy seems like a no-brainer.

This simple action could save your life and those of your passengers and other road users.

Except it appears there are way too many drivers on the Northern Rivers who are either too stupid, lazy or ignorant to flick the light switch on.

And it seems like it's the drivers of white, silver and grey vehicles, particularly big sedans, utes and four wheel drives, who are the main offenders.

A quick ask around the newsroom this morning from my journalist colleagues who commute from areas including, Lismore, Casino, Alstonville, Byron Bay, the Gold Coast and Lennox Head, all produced head-shakes and comments about vehicles suddenly appearing out of the fog without warning.

And don't get them started on cars without lights... and also speeding.

Richmond Police District Crime Prevention Officer, Senior Constable, David Henderson said drivers need to show common sense.

"With the foggy weather with us again, it is time to start using your fog lights," he said.

"Foggies will make it easier for people to see you and for you to stay on the road and avoid a collision."

Sen Const Henderson said normal headlights and high-beams do not cut the mustard with fog.

"If anything they can reduce your vision, so if you have fog lights, use them.

"As we are all know there is nothing more annoying than someone driving during clear weather with fog lights on, so please do turn them off when you don't need them."

So please, if you have the option to put your lights on automatic, use it.

There's too much death and injury on our roads due to speeding, drink and drug abuse, careless driving and unsafe vehicles as it is.

So lighten up please, in every sense of the word.