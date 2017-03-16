'Too little too late' for Casino man convicted of violent assault

A YOUNG Casino man who fractured another man's face multiple times during a "cowardly” fight on the streets of Casino will spend at least nine months in jail after losing his appeal.

Hayden Brendan James Simpson, now 22, was already on a good behaviour bond for prior assault charges when he committed the offence last year.

Late on the Saturday night of October 9 Simpson and a co-accused man ran towards a man walking on a Casino street and started a fight.

The court heard Simpson had assumed a "boxing stance” and started throwing punches.

The victim tried to defend himself, but was eventually hit in the back of the head and knocked unconscious.

He suffered multiple facial fractures and required transport and treatment in Lismore Base Hospital.

Simpson pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and was originally sentenced on February 8.

During his appeal in the Lismore District Court on Wednesday, Judge Lynne Wells described the two-on-one assault as "cowardly” and said there was "no justification for such terrible violence”.

She acknowledged that Simpson had shown "deep remorse”, but dismissed the proposal that he might be given community service rather than jail time.

"He is and remains a young man but the offence is far too serious to warrant a sentence... other than full-time imprisonment,” Judge Wells said.

While Simpson had sought counselling for his drug and alcohol problems, it was "too little, too late” given he was already on a bond for assaults, she said.

The appeal was dismissed and Simpson's original jail sentence of nine months non-parole, and 15 months total, was upheld.

He will be released on parole on November 7.