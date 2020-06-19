TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

Mickey Ryan (right) and his legal adviser Al Oshlack perusing the North Lismore Plateau site after a Land and Environment Court win. Picture: Cath Piltz

Mickey Ryan (right) and his legal adviser Al Oshlack perusing the North Lismore Plateau site after a Land and Environment Court win. Picture: Cath Piltz

IT IS now too late for Winten Property Group to appeal the Land and Environment Court ruling on the North Lismore Plateau.

Winten’s development manager Jim Punch indicated the company was interested in appealing the ruling, which deemed the development consent for a 433-lot residential subdivision as invalid.

Proponents are given 28 days to file a notice of intention to appeal the ruling in the Registry of the Court of Appeal after the date of the court judgment.

Judgment was handed down on May 14, and so time elapsed last week.

The matter is listed for a costs hearing in the Land and Environment Court on July 27.

It is understood Mickey Ryan, who led the court case against the development, will demand Winten remediate the site to mitigate the risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, Winten’s planners are working to lodge another development application with Lismore City Council, this time for a section of land covering about 100 lots.

“We are looking at lodging a DA over the first stage of the project to see if we can get it up and running, it doesn’t have all of the environmental issues that were raised in court,” Mr Punch said on Monday.

“We started the marketing campaign, and there’s been a lot of interest in those lots.”