‘Too hot’: Wedding guest’s dress divides

A woman’s sheer, red outfit has divided internet users after some declared the racy ensemble was “too hot” to wear to a wedding.

When it comes to weddings, there's an unwritten rule - don't upstage the bride.

But it appears a woman has done just that after she was photographed wearing a sheer red dress branded "too hot" by Reddit users.

The unidentified woman's choice of attire has since sparked a heated online debate after a photo of her wearing the garment, alongside her partner, was posted in the Wedding Shaming forum on the social media site.

Debate erupts over appropriate wedding dress attire after woman’s outfit posted on Reddit. Picture: Reddit/pinacolada12345

"Hot wedding guests, but talk about stealing attention from the bride with that sheer dress!" the original poster said, sharing a photo of the reported guest in the full length gown.

More than 100 people have weighed in the lacy, corset-style outfit with some saying it was too risqué for a wedding, while others argued there's a time and place for such an outfit.

"If the top part wasn't sheer it would be OK for a wedding. It's a cute dress just not this event," one Reddit user said.

"OOF, someone is making a STATEMENT with that dress!" a third commented, before adding, "If I had a bod like that I'd dress like that every damn day.

"However, I feel like she's gotta have some beef with the bride - that dress way too hot for a wedding lol."

"This seems a little inappropriate for a family gathering. You have to dress for the event," another commented.

However, others defended the woman, speculating that there may have been a theme.

"I'd be interested to know what the bride, bridal party, and other guests are wearing. While this is much too risqué of a dress for me and my circle, I can see it being the norm for some circles, especially the flashy lifestyle influencer ones," one woman said.

"It's a bit much but at least it's not white. It's on the tacky side but I wouldn't shame her," said another.

While wearing the colour white is a definite no, one person thought wearing red to a wedding was also a "no-no".

"I also think just in general it's polite to not wear anything to a wedding that is going to be more eye-catching than the bride in her wedding dress."

Some labelled the alleged wedding guest’s dress as ‘risqué’, ‘too hot’ and ‘inappropriate’. Picture: Reddit/pinacolada12345

Others wanted to know the backstory, saying perhaps there was a theme. Picture: Reddit/pinacolada12345

Earlier this year, an Aussie bride took to the same social media platform to vent after a relative wore a white beaded gown to her wedding.

While it wasn't "red hot", it was still enough to take the attention away from the bride who was wearing an off-the-shoulder white lace gown.

The female relative was wearing an equally formal white dress that featured a silver belt and sparkly embellishments.

"My relative who flew in from overseas to attend my wedding wore a full white beaded gown," the bride wrote.

A woman recently attended her son’s wedding wearing a wedding dress she later described online as a ‘mother-of-the-groom dress’. Picture: Facebook

However, as other Reddit users expressed their shock that a family member would wear a white dress, the bride said that in her Middle Eastern culture women commonly dressed for "weddings in insane gowns and go over the top".

"It was a wonderful day and to be honest it didn't bother me at all," she wrote.

"Unfortunately in my culture a lot of the girls try to out-dress the bride and I knew something like this would happen as my dress was simple and only $400."

Meanwhile, a UK bride recently revealed how her mother-in-law turned up to her wedding wearing a bridal gown.

