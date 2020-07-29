TOO CUTE: Kindy kids’ adorable drawings for Oscar

HEARTFELT: Oscar Gordon's kindy classmates have created heartwarming letters of support to their stranded friend.

THERE are 7494km between Thailand and Lismore, but Oscar Gordon's classmates at St Carthage's Primary School are making sure he knows they are thinking about him.

The KCB class at St Carthage's have banded together to write messages of support for their classmate, who has been stranded in Thailand for the past five months.

Previously speaking to The Northern Star, Tim Gordon, Oscar's dad, said the school was excited for Oscar's return before it was delayed until August 9.

"We told them he was coming home and they were so excited," he said.

With a five-month absence from school, Oscar's parents have had to find a tutor to ensure he does not fall to far behind in class.

"He's in kindergarten at school, it's one of the most important years of school, it's the building blocks, the reading, the writing and the numbers … it sorts puts you behind for your whole school career," Mr Gordon said.

"We've found him an English speaking tutor, cause they're in a small town and she's going to concentrate on English and maths with him."

Oscar Gordon is currently scheduled to return home on August 9.

