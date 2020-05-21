Too cool for school principals are ‘big kids’

Shaun Piccoli is the new principal of Tabulam Public School.

WHEN new Tabulam Public School principal Shaun Piccoli was accused of being cool because he wore long sleeved fishing shirts and dark sunglasses, Mr Piccoli sent us a photo of John O’Brien in his long sleeved shirt.

St Mary’s Primary School principal Mr O’Brien made funny videos for his students during lockdown but insists Mr Piccoli is way cooler than him.

Mr Piccoli was at Casino Public School for 10 years as assistant principal before heading to Tabulam.

With 52 students enrolled at the small school, Mr Piccoli said he loved seeing children enjoy their learning and it was an educator’s job to make sure children were provided with the opportunities to be successful inside and out of the classroom.

“The staff are exceptional practitioners and committed to the students and school community, which makes my job a lot easier,” Mr Piccoli said.

He lives in Casino and travels to Tabulam each day.

Of his friend and colleague he said: “Mr O’Brien has done a fantastic job at St Mary’s and the school and community are lucky to have him. As a beginning Principal, I will definitely be picking his brain.– as long as his head doesn’t get too big!.”

He admitted both of them were “big kids.”