Tony had a part in unofficial Aussie anthem

AUSSIE ANTHEM: Tony Richardson, who works as a salesman at Quayside Motors in Ballina, had a part to play in bringing the famous sporting anthem, C'mon Aussie, C'mon to life.

TONY Richardson is today selling cars at Quayside Motors in Ballina, but there was a time when he had a part in selling cricket.

He can lay claim to having a hand in what was an unofficial national anthem in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Tony was the guitarist for the jingle promoting the second season of the late Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket revolution, with the famous lyric C'mon Aussie, C'mon.

He was a session muso in 1978 when the 60-second jingle was launched, particularly in time for the first day-night cricket match, which was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The jingle was the work of Allan Johnston, Alan Morris and other staff at the Sydney advertising agency, Mojo.

More mature Aussies will remember the lines from some of their other advertising work: "I feel like a Tooheys or two”, "You ought to be congratulated”, and Paul Hogan's iconic line, "Anyhow, have a Winfield”.

A documentary of the work of Mojo recently aired on ABC television.

Tony was dating one of the staff of the consultancy when he was asked to play on the World Series Cricket promo.

"It was a fun time,” Tony said.

"And being around those geniuses (Mojo) -- they really were.

"They were like kids in a lolly shop, and they had been given the key.”

Tony said no one had any idea it would prove so popular.

The Mojo documentary and a mini-series on World Series Cricket both highlighted the amazement of World Series Cricket's John "Strop” Cornell and Kerry Packer -- as well as the players -- when a full SCG (the old SCG with the Hill and the Bob Stand) erupted into the chorus "C'mon Aussie, c'mon, c'mon”.

Such was its popularity that the song was later recut and released as a single in 1978.

It highlighted stars of the Australian squad, including Dennis Lillee, Rod Marsh and the Chappell brothers.

And it went on to top the carts for two weeks in February 1979.

The song continued to be used to promote cricket in Australia after the feud between World Series Cricket and what was then the Australian Cricket Board ended in time of the 1979/1980 season.

And as the cricket season approaches for another year, it's appropriate to repeat the line "c'mon Aussie, c'mon, c'mon”.