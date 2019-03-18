Tons of talent in LJ Hooker League

Caleb Ziebell

(Cudgen)

The NSW Country representative has scored 530 runs this season including two hundreds and four half centuries.

Ziebell was also named player of the carnival and selected in the Australian Country merit team at the Australian Country Cricket Championships at Shepparton in Victoria.

Andrew Lindsay

(Lennox Head)

Moved up the order to open the batting as the season went on and has led Lennox Head to an undefeated minor premiership.

Lindsay has scored 478 runs and has the ability to take crucial wickets when his team needs it.

Will Chapples

(Murwillumbah)

The highest run-scorer in the competition with 594 runs, a big effort considering it came from a Murwillumbah side near the bottom of the ladder.

He scored 134 in a second innings effort against Tintenbar-East Ballina and backed that up with five half centuries.

Alec Williams (Cudgen)

Mr reliable this season and helped the defending premiers close out some close games after piling on the runs in the Twenty20 format. Williams has spent some time playing in England and will be vital in the semi-finals for Cudgen.

Tim Martin (Casino)

Breakthrough season for the teenager capped off by a determined 103 not out against Tintenbar-East Ballina earlier this month.

His combination in the top order with youngster Charles Mitchell will be one to watch in the coming years.

Sam Burdock (Ballina

Bears)

Selected as a wicket keeper in this side but forces his way in mainly from his efforts with the bat which saw him score his first LJ Hooker League century this season.

Burdock has played plenty of cricket around the world and is a key figure at the Bears.

Oliver Cronin

(Lennox Head)

Showed how skilled he was scoring 106 in the middle order during the first game of the season against Cudgen.

His best efforts since have been with the ball taking 25 wickets including a 6-20 effort against Alstonville.

Steve Leahy (Tintenbar-

East Ballina)

Finished the season with a total of 30 wickets across both formats of the game.

Leahy also made handy contributions as a batsman with two half centuries.

Caelan Maladay

(Lennox Head)

Formed a lethal opening bowling partnership with Cronin and has emerged as one of the best bowlers in the competition.

Great technique in his delivery and its the teams bowling which could see Lennox Head win its first premiership in a fortnight.

Tom Carlton (Casino)

His best season in the top grade and another player who the Cavaliers blooded from a young age.

Carlton will be one to watch in the semi-finals coming in with 23 wickets to his name.

James Julius (Cudgen)

He has taken 20 wickets in the last month alone and finished the competition rounds as the leading wicket-taker with 38 scalps.

Julius has been one of the most consistent bowlers for a number of seasons and could be the one to lead Cudgen to back-to-back premierships.