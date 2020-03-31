Tons of talent in cricket team of the year
Caleb Ziebell, Cudgen
Showed his class with a century in the first game of the season and went on to score another 420 runs by the end of the competition rounds.
The NSW Country all-rounder top-scored with 150 against Pottsville and took 21 wickets in his first year as captain at the club.
Jayden Hoare, Pottsville
A busy season for the big hitter who scored 619 runs and served his team as a wicket keeper.
Charles Mitchell, Casino
The top run-scorer in both formats of the game and emerged as a genuine match-winner for Casino.
Mitchell scored 860 runs having scored 279 batting mainly in the middle order the previous season.
Jamie Bennett, Pottsville
A clean hitter of the ball and one of the most dangerous cut shots in the competition.
He scored multiple centuries this season.
Jackson Agius, Murwillumbah
A big effort to score 587 runs in the top order with not much support around him in a struggling team.
Terry Murphy, Alstonville
Returned home after a season at Lennox Head and quickly became a vital part of the team.
He got through plenty of overs taking 26 wickets and made more of a contribution with the bat than previous seasons.
Todd Fisher, Lennox Head
Great start to the season taking 16 wickets in the first three games.
Finished with 38 wickets and provided valuable experience in a young side.
Jason Caught, Lismore Workers
Named the Player of the Year in the competition having taken 39 wickets on his way to leading a returning Lismore Workers to the semi-finals.
A brilliant season considering he had spent a year out of the top grade and has had to overcome back and shoulder injuries in recent years.
Steve Robb, Alstonville
Tough slog for the returning left-arm spinner who bowled a total of 132 overs this season taking 32 wickets after a year out of the game.
Mika Ekstrom, Pottsville
The top-wicket taker in the competition with 43 to his name after some devastating spells.
It was his first season in the competition with the South African’s best figures 9-29 off 21 overs in a game against Marist Brothers.
James Juliius, Cudgen
One of the most consistent bowlers in the competition who always stands up in the big games.
A tidy 32 wickets to add to a decade long career which has seen him claim over 300 scalps.