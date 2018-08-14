Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Ballard, host of Tonightly With Tom Ballard. Picture: ABC Comedy
Tom Ballard, host of Tonightly With Tom Ballard. Picture: ABC Comedy
Entertainment

Tom Ballard’s ABC show axed

14th Aug 2018 11:14 AM

TOM Ballard's ABC talk show has been axed.

In a statement released today, the ABC said Tonightly With Tom Ballard won't be renewed and will air for the last time on September 7.

"Attracting younger audiences requires bold approaches and we continually experiment with new content and new formats particularly on digital platforms," the statement said.

"We are proud of the program and its role in supporting some of Australia's best emerging comedy talent. Our thanks go to the very talented team members for their hard work and dedication in producing a complex and cracking show in quick time, over some 150 episodes.

"We look forward to working with them again in the future. A special thanks to Tom for helping us to laugh, cry and sigh about the world."

Host Tom Ballard said in the statement that it's been an honour to host the show, "even though we never got to be on Media Watch".

"I feel so proud of the 'work' we made and I feel so lucky to have been surrounded by laughter and stupidity for an entire year," he said.

"My sincere thanks go to the brilliant Tonightly team, the ABC and the fans of Cory Bernardi."

The show, which started in December last year, airs on weeknights at 9.31pm on ABC Comedy.

abc entertainment tom ballard tv

Top Stories

    Heartbreaking story behind artist's painting

    premium_icon Heartbreaking story behind artist's painting

    News A 21-YEAR-OLD local woman shared her passions and memories before her death, in what her family believe was her last gift to them.

    Council trucks to deliver water, hay to struggling farmers

    premium_icon Council trucks to deliver water, hay to struggling farmers

    Council News Kyogle councillor calls for all Northern Rivers councils to unite

    'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    premium_icon 'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    News Workers' privacy breached by protesters, residents abused

    Driver leads police on 100km/h chase through school zone

    Driver leads police on 100km/h chase through school zone

    Crime Man allegedly found with a flick knife after drink-driving

    Local Partners