Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bernard Tomic has bounced back at the Atlanta Open.
Bernard Tomic has bounced back at the Atlanta Open.
Tennis

Tomic rediscovers tennis form after Wimbledon shocker

26th Jul 2019 9:45 AM

BERNARD Tomic is through to the quarter-finals of the Atlanta Open after downing fellow Australian Matt Ebden.

World No.106 Tomic served 12 aces as he overcame Ebden 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the second round to reach the final eight on Thursday.

He will face 20-year-old compatriot Alex de Minaur, who defeated American Bradley Klahn 6-4 6-4 in one hour and seven minutes in their second round clash.

The rising star, who converted both of his two break points, said he was rapt to hold his serve throughout the match.

"I felt like I kept my focus pretty well," he said.

"I didn't drop serve, which was my main goal. I tried to make a couple of returns here and there and was fortunate enough to get the break. "Now on to the next match." De Minaur said he felt right at home playing in Atlanta.

"I love the hot, humid weather," he said.

"And I love playing here - it's a very nice atmosphere."

Compatriot Alexei Popyrin is set to take on Britain's Cameron Norrie while American Reilly Opelka faces Briton Dan Evans in the other quarter-final clashes.

Stream live coverage of the WTA and ATP Tours with ESPN and beIN SPORTS on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

alex de minaur bernard tomic matthew ebden tennis wimbledon
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New restaurant with food so good they sold out on day one

    premium_icon New restaurant with food so good they sold out on day one

    News THE cuisine has been described as healthy, pure and heart warming food for the soul.

    Kyogle man accused of serious DV attack loses bid for bail

    premium_icon Kyogle man accused of serious DV attack loses bid for bail

    Crime He allegedly choked a woman who already had an AVO against him

    5 reasons why Byron doesn't care what Evans Head thinks

    premium_icon 5 reasons why Byron doesn't care what Evans Head thinks

    Life Knock yourselves out Evans, everybody wants a piece of Byron Bay

    Pokies are 'crack cocaine of gambling', Ballina council told

    premium_icon Pokies are 'crack cocaine of gambling', Ballina council told

    Council News Council will write to the State Government to increase monitoring