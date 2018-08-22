Tomic tripped up by tanking tactic

BERNARD Tomic's all-Aussie clash against Thanasi Kokkinakis in qualifying for the US Open has ended with a whimper.

Tomic grabbed the first set 6-3 in the opening round of qualifying for the year's final major.

But after he was broken early in the second he appeared to adopt the strategy Nick Kyrgios used successfully against Borna Coric in Cincinnati last week as Kokkinakis won the second 6-0 to even the match.

But unlike Kyrgios, who responded to win the third 6-3 against Coric, Tomic couldn't stop the bleeding.

He was broken again early in the third to fall behind 3-0 - making it nine consecutive lost games.

Tomic finally held service a couple of times and had multiple break points in the seventh game as he attempted to square the match.

But Kokkinakis survived and served out the set to win 3-6 6-0 6-3. He will play Germany's Yannick Maden in the second round.