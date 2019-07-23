Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
a a a a a a a a
a a a a a a a a
Movies

Tomb Raider star stabbed at fan event

23rd Jul 2019 12:00 AM

A WELL-known Hong Kong actor has suffered a deep gash to his abdomen and a hand injury after a knife-wielding suspect attacked him onstage at a promotional event in China, according to a report.

Simon Yam Tat-wah, 64, who appeared in the 2003 Hollywood film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life, starring Angelina Jolie, is now recovering after medical treatment and returning to Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man identified only by the surname Chen, was reportedly apprehended at the scene.

Authorities said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the report.

 

Simon Yam at the Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Picture: AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Simon Yam at the Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Picture: AP Photo/Vincent Yu

The attack reportedly occurred as Yam was onstage, handing out gifts to guests at the opening of a building materials store in Guangdong province.

Yam's management company planned to take legal action against the suspect, the report said.

 

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission

More Stories

Show More
movie simon yam tat-wah stabbing tomb raider

Top Stories

    Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    premium_icon Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    Business LISMORE businesses have been recognised in the annual awards for success over the 2018/2019 year.

    The big dry to continue with first-look climate outlook

    premium_icon The big dry to continue with first-look climate outlook

    Weather Rainfall averages are down and temperatures are up: BoM

    Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    premium_icon Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    Politics NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay visited Lismore today

    Driving crime 'an offence of stupidity' for man on bond

    premium_icon Driving crime 'an offence of stupidity' for man on bond

    Crime He was subject to bonds after a fraudulent spending spree