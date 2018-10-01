Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tomahawk was used to rob a Sunshine Coast cafe overnight.
A tomahawk was used to rob a Sunshine Coast cafe overnight. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Tomahawk latte: Terrifying armed robbery of cafe

1st Oct 2018 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:30 AM

POLICE are searching for a man who used a tomahawk to rob a Sunshine Coast cafe overnight.

The man threatened staff at the Park Place store in Caloundra just before 9pm, demanding they handover cash from the till.

The employee complied and the man fled with a sum of cash.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as about 30 years old with a tanned complexion, solid build and a black beard.

He was wearing a black hooded jumper with white text and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the matter should call police.

armed robbery axe cafe editors picks robbery theft tomahawk
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    OPEN, CLOSED: Trading hours for local businesses

    OPEN, CLOSED: Trading hours for local businesses

    News IT'S a long weekend, so make sure you find out what cafes and supermarkets are open today.

    Drunk driver almost hits shoppers in Woolworths carpark

    premium_icon Drunk driver almost hits shoppers in Woolworths carpark

    News Police said 33-year-old woman was almost four times the legal limit

    Cocaine found off coast could be linked to Byron arrests

    premium_icon Cocaine found off coast could be linked to Byron arrests

    News 20kg of drugs found 'may be' linked to earlier seizure of 600kg

    Knife-wielding bandit threatens taxi driver

    Knife-wielding bandit threatens taxi driver

    Crime Nightmare for North Coast taxi driver

    Local Partners