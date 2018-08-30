The ‘ongoing’ issue behind star’s Roos omission

TOM Rogic was a surprise omission from Graham Arnold's first squad, with the Socceroos coach revealing the forward is battling a knee injury.

Rogic played for his club side Celtic last week and is expected to feature for them again this week, but he will require an injection to treat to his knee, followed by a period of rest.

Arnold picked a 31-man squad to take part in a training camp in Turkey next week, with injured World Cup duo Mathew Leckie and Andrew Nabbout the other notable absentees.

Rogic is a vital player for Celtic and while it's understood some clubs weren't happy about releasing their players for a training camp, Arnold says communication with the Scottish club surrounding Rogic's injury has been great.

"Tommy has an ongoing knee issue that's affecting his hamstring," Arnold said.

"Nearly every game he's played has only been 60 minutes and he's coming off the bench. He's having an injection directly after their game at the weekend that requires five to seven days rest - it's a waste of time bringing him in, especially when our medical staff are all over what the injury is.

"There's been great communication between Celtic and our medical staff, so we know exactly what the issue is. I know Tom well after coaching him for a quite a while and it gives a great opportunity for us to look at other players."

While Nabbout is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder he suffered at the World Cup, Arnold says there is a chance Leckie could make an appearance at the Turkey camp.

The midfielder, who hasn't featured for his club Hertha Berlin since returning from the World Cup, is also battling a knee injury.

"We're working hard to get him in just for a couple of days just so what can see exactly what the injury is," Arnold said.

"He is keen to come, but we obviously have to speak to his club to make sure both parties are on the same page."