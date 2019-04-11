Menu
STAY AWAY: Australian comedian Tom Gleeson.
Offbeat

Tom Gleeson hates Byron Bay, and this is why

Javier Encalada
by
11th Apr 2019 10:45 AM

COMEDIAN Tom Gleeson makes his living out of hating things, people and life itself, and now he hates Byron Bay.

The latest instalment of his Getaway parody segment, Go Away, he visits the Northern Rivers tourism hotspot and finds all the reasons why people should stay away.

"Situated just south of the Gold Coast, Byron Bay is a great way to relax. Especially if it's about standards of hygiene," he said.

Gleeson then mentioned Byron Shire's low vaccination rates while standing outside the Rainbow Shop, only to say about the business: "you can't buy a weather event!".

 

BYRON: Tom Gleeson on his latest Go Away segment.
Gleeson then takes aim at the iconic Cape Byron lighthouse.

"Lighthouses are the erect penises of coastal towns, so when you are as shit as Byron, they also count as tourist attractions," he said.

By the way, he also went to Nimbin. We'll let you be the judge of what happened next...

Check out the full video here:

