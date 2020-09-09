Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Movies

Tom Cruise’s desperate $1m measure

by Tyler McCarthy, Fox News
9th Sep 2020 7:05 AM

 

Tom Cruise is reportedly shelling out some of his own cash to help ensure that the production on the new Mission: Impossible can go on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production on the seventh instalment in the popular spy franchise was about to get underway in February in Italy when restrictions due to the pandemic shut everything down. Fortunately for Mission: Impossible fans, Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the movies, revealed to Variety in July that the production was poised to get back to work in September. Now it seems that's actually happening thanks to a generous influx of cash from Cruise.

According to Forbes, Cruise has reportedly shelled out almost $1m of his own money to help production company Truenorth charter two cruise ships from Norway's Hurtigruten company that will house both the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 while filming. The hope is to create a bubble that will allow them all to work without running the risk of a widespread outbreak.

"We can confirm that Hurtigruten have entered into an agreement with the production company Truenorth for the charter of two ships from the end of August until the end of September. The ships in question are (newly upgraded) MS Vesterålen and (the brand new battery-hybrid powered) MS Fridtjof Nansen," a spokesperson for Hurtigruten told Fox News in a statement.

"Under a very strict corona regime estimated at 6 million in cost, MI7 with Tom Cruise will be allowed to film in Norway," Raja tweeted, adding that the filming costs will not be provided by the country.

The Daily Mail reports that everyone was tested for COVID-19 twice within 48 hours after arriving for work in the country. As a result, the movie that was once among the first to halt production due to the ongoing pandemic remains on track for its planned release in November 2021.

 

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Tom Cruise's desperate $1m measure

More Stories

entertainment film franchise mission impossible movie tom cruise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HARROWING: First on scene of crash checked for a pulse

        Premium Content HARROWING: First on scene of crash checked for a pulse

        News A RESIDENT has described the heart-stopping moment he came across a young woman lying motionless after a crash on a notorious stretch of road.

        Will COVID laws stop Lismore council’s sale of properties?

        Premium Content Will COVID laws stop Lismore council’s sale of properties?

        News Council is planning to sell 15 properties over unpaid rates, charges

        Developer to pay $500,000 in court costs to Ballina council

        Premium Content Developer to pay $500,000 in court costs to Ballina council

        News The court battle started more than three years ago

        Meet Lismore’s new deputy mayor

        Premium Content Meet Lismore’s new deputy mayor

        News The new deputy mayor has some big plans for Lismore City Council.