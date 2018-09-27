Toll truck 'origamied' by notorious Lismore railway bridge

TRUCK SQUEEZE: A truck driver had a lucky escape when their vehicle failed to pass under a low bridge in South Lismore on Wednesday.

THE driver of a semi-trailer failed to successfully negotiate passing under a low clearance bridge in Lismore yesterday morning.

Social media revealed the railway bridge on Union St, South Lismore had claimed another victim.

A photo of a somewhat crumpled truck, with the rear of the vehicle resembling metal origami being loaded onto a trailer to be taken away for repair.

The photo shows a sign clearly indicating "Low Clearance 3.4 m” on the left hand side of the bridge.

Fortunately, the truck driver escaped injury.

Toll Ipec South Lismore were contacted and apart from stating the driver is OK, said, "we have no comment to make at this stage.”