Toilet paper hoarders hit Northern Rivers shopping centre

An image sent by a reader on January 8, 2020, showing a car parked at a Ballina shopping centre full of toilet paper.

A family visiting from Queensland has left "in shock" and "disgusted" after finding a car full of toilet paper at a Northern Rivers shopping centre.

Images of the car were captured just before 2pm at a Ballina shopping centre, not long after the Queensland government and Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed a three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane.

Madeline, who requested for her surname not be published, said she was walking back to her own car with her family when she saw the silver car full of toilet paper.

"I was surprised, yes, in shock, to see that so soon after the announcement," she said.

"It was a disgusting thing to see.

"We have been staying in Lennox Head with our in-laws and are meant to go back home next week, and we were told to stay here and not get back to Queensland just now, so we went to get some extra groceries when we saw the car.

"It had a Queensland plate too."

Madeline said she was shocked as she just had come out of Ballina Fair Shopping Centre.

"The shops were normal, not super busy, and nobody was fighting over toilet rolls in there, so I can't be sure if the rolls came from there," she said.

"We all need to do our bit and follow instructions, and hoarding is just not on."