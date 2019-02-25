Prisoners only allowed to flush the toilets twice per day

Prisoners at the Darwin Correctional Centre are only allowed to flush their toilets two times a day according to inside sources. Pic: istock

PRISON officers at Darwin Corrections Centre have been on poo patrol, limiting detainees to only two toilet flushes a day due a failing sewage system, according to inside sources.

On top of it's overcapacity issues, the $1.8 billion Holtze prison has been riddled with structural and security issues since it was opened in 2014.

Defence lawyer Robert Welfare said water restrictions in particular had been causing a stink at the prison for quite some time.

"I've had lots of clients come to me with complaints about the water limits in there, it's becoming a serious problem and really unhygienic," Mr Welfare said.

"I've been to prisons all over Australia but this is the only jail I've heard of that limits shower time and only lets you flush twice a day.

"You can't control when nature calls.

"So if you can't flush your toilet and you've used it, it's obviously going to make people sick.

"In the build up out there's no aircon either, so you've got lots sweaty, stinky people hauled up together and when you limit the showering they do, it's just rotten."

A prison source confirmed there was a limit on flushes for prisoners but said it was limited to the maximum security area.

The Hamburger report from 2016 also confirmed that the prison's sewage waste treatment facility was incapable to "deal with the quantities produced", which meant prisoners had to have their daily toilet flushes rationed.

However a spokeswoman from NT Corrections told the NT News that the current sewage was not under pressure.

She also denied that prisoner's showers or flushes were being limited.

The latest data from NT Corrections shows that the Holtez prison is still overcapacity at 1073 and so is the Alice Springs Correctional Centre at 594.