Paramedics were called to the address at Logan Village about 4pm. Picture: File photo
News

Toddler suffers serious burns playing with matches

by Jacob Miley
13th Nov 2018 6:03 AM

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to hospital after suffering serious burns to her legs at a unit south of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to the address at Logan Village about 4pm Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the toddler had been playing with matches when her clothes caught alight, causing burns to her legs and arms.

The girl suffered burns to 18 per cent of both legs and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

