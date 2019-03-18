Menu
About 5.15 paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a private residence.
News

Toddler in critical condition after being hit by a car

by Antonia O’Flaherty
18th Mar 2019 8:03 PM
A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital after it was hit by a car in North Lakes this evening.

About 5.15pm paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a private residence.

Paramedics including the critical care and high acuity response unit responded to a vehicle and pedestrian incident.

Paramedics treated a female toddler for head and chest injuries and she was taken to hospital in a critical condition with extensive facial and chest injuries to Queensland Children's Hospital.

