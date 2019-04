TODDLER HIT: A two-year-old girl was hit by a car in Curra at 10.17am.

TODDLER HIT: A two-year-old girl was hit by a car in Curra at 10.17am. Matthew Deans

A TODDLER was hit by a car at a private property in Curra just after 10am.

The two-year-old girl received a "minor leg injury," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"The toddler is conscious and will be taken to hospital shortly, the spokeswoman said.

The girl was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition. It's not yet known how the incident happened.