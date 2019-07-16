Menu
Septicemia Vaccine
Septicemia Vaccine
Health

Toddler dies from meningococcal

16th Jul 2019 5:19 AM
A TODDLER  from the New England region has died from a confirmed case of meningococcal.

It is the fourth case of meningococcal disease in the Hunter New England region this year.

Public health physician Dr David Durrheim on Monday expressed the district's condolences.

"This is a tragic event and our sympathies are with the child's family at this very difficult time," Dr Durrheim said.

"Clearance antibiotics have been prescribed to close contacts of the child to eradicate any meningococcal bacteria they may be carrying and prevent further transmission.

"Meningococcal disease can occur at any time of year, but we do typically see a peak in cases in spring following the winter flu season," he added.

Meningococcal Vaccine — administration of antigenic material (vaccine) to stimulate an individual's immune system to develop adaptive immunity to a pathogen.
Meningococcal infection does not spread easily.

It is spread by secretions from the nose and throat of a person who is carrying the bacteria.

Close and prolonged contact is needed to pass it on.

death editors picks health meningococcal nsw toddler

