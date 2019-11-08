Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
News

Toddler dies days after being pulled from Roma pool

by Elise Williams
8th Nov 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER who was found unresponsive in a Roma pool last week has died in hospital.

The 18-month-old boy suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a backyard pool in the small Queensland town, west of Chinchilla, on Wednesday, October 30.

An off-duty paramedic was the first responder to attend the traumatic scene at the pool, which was believed to be enclosed and gated.

The little boy died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on Saturday, November 2.

More Stories

drowning editors picks roma toddler toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        premium_icon Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        Crime A LENGTHY hearing is expected for a court case involving a Casino childcare centre accused of "corporal punishment".

        Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        premium_icon Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        Environment The council has been inspecting the site of the business

        When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        premium_icon When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        Council News Committee member talks about how plans are progressing

        Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        premium_icon Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        News She's done flood rescues, helped during fires, attended crashes