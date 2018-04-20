VIDEO: Police speak on South Grafton toddler's death

UPDATE, MONDAY 3.45PM: POLICE are in the process of preparing a report for the Coroner, following the death of a three-year-old girl in South Grafton yesterday.

The toddler was hit by a truck on a quiet suburban street on Sunday morning.

At a press conference today, Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said the reason the vehicle was being moved around would form part of the Coroner's report.

"It is an awfully tragic event," he said.

"The loss of a child, a family involved; there's just no happy ending in this."

Details of the young victim's identity are not expected to be released to the public until Wednesday.

SUNDAY: A THREE-year-old girl has died following a tragic accident when she was hit by a truck in South Grafton Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to an address in South Grafton at about 8.10am Sunday morning, after the girl had been struck by the truck.

Acting Inspector Matt Zimmer said the girl was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Grafton Base Hospital, but died from her injuries a short time later.

Acting Insp Zimmer said the accident was distressing for everyone involved.

TRAGIC: The scene of the accident in South Grafton where a three-year-old was injured and later died in hospital. Jarrard Potter

"It was very confronting for neighbours and it was very confronting for the emergency services personal who arrived here," he said.

"Unfortunately the incident was witnessed by a number of people, including members of her family.

"Crime scene detectives are conducting a number of forensic examinations, but at this stage, it appears nothing more than a tragic accident."

Acting Insp Zimmer said initial investigations indicate the truck was reversing at the time of the incident.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined, and investigations are ongoing.

A 31-year-old male who was driving the truck is assisting police with their inquiries and has been subjected to mandatory blood and urine testing.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to the Crime Stoppers online reporting page for details.