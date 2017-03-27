Toddler dies after being crushed by truck

Grafton Base Hospital where the little girl was rushed by paramedics.

A THREE-year-old girl has died following a tragic accident when she was hit by a truck in South Grafton yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to an address in South Grafton at about 8.10am Sunday morning and found the toddler critically injured after she had been struck by the truck.

Acting Inspector Matt Zimmer said the girl was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Grafton Base Hospital, but died from her injuries a short time later.

Acting Insp Zimmer said the accident was distressing for everyone involved.

"It was very confronting for neighbours and it was very confronting for the emergency services personnel who arrived here," he said.

"Unfortunately the incident was witnessed by a number of people, including members of her family.

"Crime scene detectives are conducting a number of forensic examinations but, at this stage, it appears nothing more than a tragic accident."

Acting Insp Zimmer said initial investigations indicated the truck was reversing at the time.

A 31-year-old male who was driving the truck is assisting police and has been subjected to mandatory blood and urine testing.