Toddler cracking a whip while standing on Angel's back.
Toddler cracking a whip while standing on Angel's back.
Toddler cracks whip while standing on pony

Andrea Davy
by
16th Apr 2018 2:38 PM

THIS YOUNG man hit the deck twice before he mastered the art of standing on a pony and cracking a whip.

Talented toddler Logan has become a viral video hit after his mum posted clips of him practising whip cracking in their yard.

The determined tot, who has been considered to be Australia's youngest whip cracker, practised on his toy horse Charlie (who threw him twice) before climbing aboard quiet mare Angel to swing a whip.

His mum said his efforts had her in "fits of laughter".

