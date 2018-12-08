Menu
Clarence Valley snake specialist Paul Jones and the Eastern Small-eyed snake.
Pets & Animals

Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

ebony stansfield
by
8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

A TWO-year-old toddler received multiple bites on his body from a venomous snake while he played in his backyard.

The boy was immediately taken to Grafton Base Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The hospital called upon Clarence Valley snake specialist Paul Jones to identify the snake, which was venomous Eastern Small-eyed snake.

According to the specialist, it's quite uncommon to be bitten by this snake as it's nocturnal and shelters beneath rocks, logs and the bark of fallen trees during the day, but Mr Jones has seen people bitten in the Valley.

When he was called to the hospital, Mr Jones counted the scales with a toothpick to confirm the type of snake.

Eastern Small-eyed snake which bit a two-year-old Clarence Valley toddler while he played.
Grafton Daily Examiner

