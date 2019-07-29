Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jesse Lee James caused horrific injuries to a two-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to a series of charges at Maryborough District Court.
Jesse Lee James caused horrific injuries to a two-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to a series of charges at Maryborough District Court. Contributed
News

'PATHETIC': Man who broke girl's back deserves more time

Carlie Walker
by
29th Jul 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PUSH for harsher punishment for a Maryborough man convicted of a sickening attack on a toddler has gathered more than 2000 supporters.

Just days after Jesse Lee James was given immediate parole on a six-year prison term, a petition calling on the Department of Public Prosecutions to review the sentence has been signed by more than 2500 people, with one calling the sentence "pathetic".

On Thursday, Maryborough District Court heard James left the two-year-old girl with significant injuries after the violent attack, including paralysis of the bowel and fractures to her pelvic bone and vertebrae.

Judge Tony Moynihan described the injuries as having been caused by a "high energy force" adding that James had a "callous disregard for the welfare of the child".

But while James was given a six-year head sentence, he had already spent about two years in pre-sentence custody, with Moynihan ruling he be given immediate parole eligibility.

The petition said the sentence that had been handed down was "grossly inadequate and not in line with community expectations".

A spokesman for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said all sentences were reviewed once matters were finalised.

The office has up to a month to determine whether any appeal of the matter has a reasonable chance of succeeding and advise the Attorney-General accordingly.

To view the petition, click here.

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fraser coast maryborough maryborough district court toddler
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Why council's tip fees have increased

    premium_icon Why council's tip fees have increased

    Council News DESPITE the unpopular decision to increase tip fees, council said the increase is necessary for financial security.

    Piglets, trucks and surfing: 11 things to do this week

    premium_icon Piglets, trucks and surfing: 11 things to do this week

    Whats On From a piglet cuddling marathon to the Lennox Longboard Classic

    Gender and everything that comes with it

    premium_icon Gender and everything that comes with it

    News 'Quite radically I just want to treated like a person”

    Casino man ran into classroom during 'ice-fuelled rage'

    premium_icon Casino man ran into classroom during 'ice-fuelled rage'

    Crime Police created a perimeter around the school during the incident