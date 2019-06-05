Menu
Former NRL players Todd Carney and Jamie Lyon.
Todd Carney, Jamie Lyon to speak at charity lunch

5th Jun 2019 11:00 AM

TWO former NRL players will be the guest speakers at a special charity business lunch to raise money for Our Kids.

Todd Carney now plays for the Byron Bay Red Devils in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition, and Jamie Lyon plays with the Ballina Seagulls.

Both footballers will speak at an event hosted by the Far North Coast Law Society and Chartered Accountants.

The charity business luncheon, to be held on July 19, will raise much-needed funds for local charity Our Kids.

"Join these two celebrated professional rugby league footballers who, in addition to being international and NSW State of Origin stars, both have stories to tell about their careers on and off the field,” organisers said.

"All proceeds raised go to Our Kids.”

The lunch will be held at the Ramada Ballina from 12.30pm until 4pm.

Cost is $50 for a single ticket, $300 for a table of six, $400 for a table of eight, or $500 for a table of 10.

For more information or to book, email alex.greenhalgh@sll.com.au.

