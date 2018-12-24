Todd Carney at home with the Devils

ON BOARD: Todd Carney in action for the Cronulla Sharks in the NRL. Carney will captain- coach Byron Bay in the NRRRL next season.

IF FIRST impressions count for anything, signing former NRL player Todd Carney as captain-coach for the 2019 Northern Rivers rugby league season has been a good move for Byron Bay.

Red Devils club president Ben Webber said Carney had arrived in town earlier this month and pre-season training was going smoothly.

"We've had good numbers and followed a beach session this week with a barbecue.

"Todd's been really good. Everyone listens and the players react when he says something.

"It looks like he'll make a good leader.”

Byron Bay has struggled to fill lower grade teams in recent NRRRL seasons but Webber said the club was hopeful of changing that in 2019 based on the level of early interest.

"We've had 15 or 16 Under-18s at training the past few weeks and the girls (Leaguetag) are shaping up well again,” he said.