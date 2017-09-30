Today's the big day for Lismore's Lions fountain

The newly refurbished Lismore Lions fountain will be officially opened on Saturday.

A public artwork to mark the 70th anniversary of Lions in Australia will also be unveiled at the event at Lismore City Hall.

The first Lions club in Australia was founded in Lismore by Bill Tresise in 1947, and the fountain was constructed in 1967 to recognise Lismore as the birthplace of Lions Australia.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said the new public artwork was made and designed by local artist Scott Harrower.

It tells a visual history of Lions through a series of colourful mosaics mounted on concrete pedestals.

"The new artwork is a beautiful tribute to the rich history of Lions in Australia and we are very excited to be able to unveil it to the general public,” Cr Smith said.

"The artwork tells the inspiring story of Lions, their history and the good work they have done in our local community and throughout Australia.

" Lismore is very proud to be the birthplace of Lions Australia and there is no better time to reopen the Lions fountain and unveil the public artwork than during their 70th anniversary year.”

The Lions fountain was to be demolished last year, sparking an outcry from Lions members and the general public, who wished to see the landmark retained.

The council worked with Lions to raise the necessary funds to restore the fountain and create a public artwork as a contemporary tribute.

Lions will host a District Convention in Lismore from October 27-29 to officially celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The fountain reopening and art unveiling will be held today from 10.15am.

The official ceremony will be followed by a Lions sausage sizzle and community members are welcome to enjoy lunch for a $2 donation.