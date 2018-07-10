Menu
Sylvia Jeffreys fangirls with Lisa Wilkinson on the Logies red carpet. Picture: Instagram
How Sylvia Jeffreys really feels about Lisa

by Kris Crane
10th Jul 2018 9:21 AM
TV BFFs Sylvia Jeffreys and Lisa Wilkinson had a brief reunion at the Logies, and despite working for rival channels, the two are still thick as thieves.

"Of course (I miss working with her)," Jeffreys told Confidential.

"I had a great time working with Lisa. I saw her really, really briefly at the red carpet because it's pretty chaotic down there. She's going great guns at Ten and clearly loving it, so good on her."

Sylvia Jeffreys reveals she is missing working with Lisa Wilkinson. Picture: Jonathan Ng
The pair ran into each other at the Logies and are still on friendly terms despite working for rival networks. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Jeffreys, who was in Martin Place yesterday to support youth charity Youngcare's Brick by Brick campaign, said she owes her involvement to her mum.

"My mother is a social worker so she has been very familiar with Youngcare and the work that they do for many years," she said.

 

Lisa defected from Nine after a pay dispute with Channel 9. Picture: Stephen Cooper
The not-for-profit organisation provides young people who have high-care needs with accessible, age-appropriate housing.

The campaign asks Aussies to buy a brick for just $10 to help a young person. You can also buy a brick online at brickbybrick.youngcare.com.au.

