Today Show's backflip with use of the word 'Anzac'

Under the Protection of Word ‘Anzac’ Act 1920, there are strict regulations as to when the word ‘Anzac’ can be used. Picture: Supplied

JUST days after Karl Stefanovic slammed Event Cinemas for releasing Avengers: Infinity War on Anzac Day, The Today Show could be in trouble themselves.

Junkee reports the show's use of the word 'Anzac' as a code word in Wednesday's cash giveaway could be in breach of regulations to ensure respect for the word.

The Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) has strict regulations as to when the word 'Anzac' can be used under law dating back almost a century.

For example, referring to Anzac biscuits as 'Anzac Cookies' is generally not allowed thanks to 'non-Autralian overtones'.

Under the Protection of Word 'Anzac' Act 1920, permission from the DVA is required for any use of the word in conjunction with a commercial business, entertainment or lottery.

The DVA website on protecting the word Anzac shows serious breaches could attract jail time of up to a year or a fine of up to $51,000.

TODAY SHOW: Anzac Day is sacred, how dare they release a blockbuster movie today!



ALSO TODAY SHOW: Win a block of cash with today’s competition codeword! pic.twitter.com/zRKw9nIOQw — James Mathison (@jamesmathison) April 25, 2018

The DVA has reached out to the Nine Network, Junkee reports, but Nine told the publisher there was no breach.

"We are not in breach of the law. We will not be making any further comments on the matter," a spokesperson said.