Today Show needs you: Join the crowd for weather broadcasts

EARLY risers are invited to be part of a national live TV cross when the Today Show weather report comes to the region.

Set your alarm extra-early, as at 6am on Wednesday, the Today Show will be conducting a live weather cross from the new Lismore Regional Gallery and everyone is invited.

At this stage the name of the person from the Today Show giving the national weather cross has not been released, so we won't know if it will be Natalia Cooper reporting from Lismore.

Lismore City Council's tourism and events manager, Mitch Lowe, said the broadcast was funded through the Destination NSW Flood Recovery Program as yet another strategy to provide nationwide exposure for Lismore.

"With the grand opening of the Lismore Regional Gallery this Saturday, it is perfect timing to showcase the new facility and promote Lismore to a wide audience," he said.

"We want a huge crowd for the live broadcast and urge people to come on down for a spot on national TV!"

Mr Lowe said people are asked to gather at 6am at the new Lismore Regional Gallery off Keen Street for the Today Show live cross.

The show will feature a segment on the new gallery, Geoff Hannah's woodwork masterpiece The Hannah Cabinet (which is on display at the gallery), a performance by local musician Luke Vassella of his flood recovery song Something Good, an interview with Githabul artist Luke Close about his new mural at the gallery, and a segment on the Lismore Pie Cart.