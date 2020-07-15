Today Show boss not happy after another ABC defeat

Channel 9 admits it has some work to do to improve the Today Show's ratings after it was beaten by ABC News Breakfast again.

Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon's show became the third-rating breakfast program last week behind News Breakfast and Channel 7's Sunrise and Today's Director of Morning Televison Steven Burling told Confidential that despite the defeat, he's proud of staff.

Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon on Today



"I won't be happy with the ratings till we're #1 but I'm certainly satisfied with a 10 per cent lift in numbers this year. Not to mention a 19.6 per cent lift in the 25-54 year-old demo, Burling tweeted.

"We have world class hosts and a committed and dynamic production team - I'm extraordinarily proud of all of them."

Today Show boss Steven Burling,

Last week, Today had 195,000 metro viewers tune in during Wednesday's episode, compared to the ABC's 225,000 (across two channels) and Channel 7's Sunrise with 257,000 and was third for the overall week.

Today has come third to Sunrise and News Breakfast 14 out of 28 weeks this calendar year to date and ratings have dropped below 200,000 metro viewers 39 days this calendar year.

ABC hosts Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland began the year trailing behind Stefanovic and Langdon but has managed to narrow the gap and overtake Today.

However, both shows have proven they're no match for Channel 7's Sunrise, with co-hosts Samantha Armytage and David Koch drawing in some of their best ratings in years.

Sunrise boss Michael Pell previously said Today's ever-changing panel could be to blame for its struggle with ratings.

"I'm quite surprised at how all of that's gone down with that show. Not to talk too much about them, but I've never seen that many people sacked that quickly for no apparent reason," Pell said. "I think the audience is punishing them for that still. The audience doesn't like a company that treats people badly."

Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland from News Breakfast

It comes as Today co-host Langdon criticised the calibre of a guest during Wednesday's episode.

Langdon clashed with US political commentator DeAnna Lorraine over comments she made about Melbourne's COVID-19 lockdown.

"I don't think we should be giving her any airtime," Langdon said.

In a rather awkward exchange, Stefanovic responded by saying, "You knew that interview was happening last night. You can't go and say 'I don't like what she is saying now'. She has the right to her opinion. There are complete whack jobs in this country who think the same thing."

This is literally Prison. Total enslavement.



Australians aren't allowed to even leave their own homes for 6 plus weeks? Police put a "ring of steel" around the city, with "checkpoints anytime anywhere" to enforce the measures? SICK. Fight this people!https://t.co/9Vr0vR0Gol — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) July 12, 2020

Lorraine recently made headlines after likening Melbourne's lockdown to prison.

"This is literally Prison. Total enslavement," the failed politician tweeted.

"Australians aren't allowed to even leave their own homes for 6 plus weeks? Police put a 'ring of steel' around the city, with 'checkpoints anytime anywhere' to enforce the measures? SICK. Fight this people!"

Originally published as Today Show boss not happy after another ABC defeat