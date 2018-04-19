‘Grubby cash grab’: Karl slams new Avengers film

THERE are many ways you can pay your respects to the Diggers this Anzac Day, but Karl Stefanovic believes munching on a choc-top and watching superheroes on the big screen is not one of them.

In a savage tirade on Today this morning, the breakfast show host took aim at Event Cinemas in particular for moving the release date of the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War to the solemn national holiday.

"I have an angry face emoji," he said. "There might be some legitimate reason why the 'Avengers' is opening on Anzac Day, but I haven't seen it.

"Films traditionally in this country open on a Thursday, that is when Dickie has his movie review. Everyone knows it.

The film is due to be released on Anzac Day. Picture: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

"Well, Event Cinemas bringing the release a day early smacks, to me, of a grubby cash grab. Well, grab your cash somewhere else, exploit another day.

"Not on what I believe is the most important day on our nation's calendar. How on earth are our kids supposed to breathe in the significance of Anzac Day, the sacrifices, the great sacrifices, the impact on our nation, on our families?

"Pretty hard to do with a $25 popcorn and choc-top, I would have thought. I don't think so."

He called on parents to boycott the film for that day and instead take their children to a Dawn Service.

"It is on parents, take your kids to the Dawn Service, take them to the War Memorial in Canberra, take them to your local Cenotaph, look at the names.

"The Diggers who died, Diggers not much older than them. For who? For us. I might be a wowzer, but please keep this day sacred.

Karl: ‘Take your kids to the Dawn Service.’ Picture: Glenn Hampson

"I love Thor, but let's remember and respect what Anzac Day is really for."

The Australia Defence Association is also furious about the release date.

"It's bad taste to exploit the public holiday in this way," said a spokesman for the group which represents war veterans.

It comes after a "distasteful" video game tournament at Sydney RSL had to be cancelled after an angry backlash.

Castle Hill RSL was due to hold a Call of Duty WWII tournament on May 8 but was forced to can the idea following complaints to Minister for Veterans' Affairs David Elliot who called it "distasteful" and "inappropriate".

Those due to take part in the tournament were competing for $300 prize money, just two weeks after Anzac Day.

Speaking to the ABC, Mr Elliot said he has never played the game but said the tournament was "distasteful" and "inappropriate" and he raised the issue following complaints from veterans.

"In this case, Castle Hill RSL is offering up to $300 in prize money if you kill enough people," he said.

"I do think promoting war as entertainment a week after Anzac Day, in front of veterans and war widows is probably just stepping over the line."