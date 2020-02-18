INQUEST: Mining giant lawyers object to union report

Father Paul McGuire was killed in mine gas trap at Grasstree Mine in 2014.

UPDATE TUESDAY 11AM: LAWYERS for mining giant Anglo Coal have indicated they will object to parts of a union report that will be referred to during the Central Queensland mine death inquest of Paul McGuire.

CFMMEU industry safety and health representative Jason Hill, who authored the report, will be called to give evidence on day three of the coronial probe in Mackay Coroners Court.

Mr McGuire, 34, died almost immediately after opening a goaf at Grasstree mine in 2014.

Silk Peter Roney, who is representing mine operator Anglo Coal, said he had told counsel assist John Aberdeen that "at some point" he would raise an objection to the tendering of parts of Mr Hill's report.

"The report ... contains a number of assertions throughout the document and, particularly towards the end of the document, whole sections in which he expresses his opinion about whether various offences have been committed of various kinds by various individuals," Mr Roney told Mackay Coroners Court.

"We would be opposing the tender of those parts of that report or indeed any evidence which was to similar effect."

Mr Roney said the report also addressed a number of matters that would seem "to go well beyond" the scope of the inquest.

Coroner David O'Connell said if issues were highlighted that went outside those set to be examined by the inquest "we won't be going down there".

"I just wish all parties to ... keep uppermost in mind, I'm running an inquest into the death of Mr McGuire and how that occurred and how we can prevent it," he said.

"I'm not here to referee the issues which might arise between your client and the coal mining union. This is not the venue for those."

The first witness to be called later this morning is former Mines Inspectorate investigator Andrew Broadfoot.

INITIAL: AN INQUEST into the Central Queensland mine death of Paul McGuire will begin this morning.

The father of two died after being engulfed by lethal air upon entering a goaf at Grasstree Mine on May 6, 2014.

He had been directed to work on a gas sensor and died almost instantly after inhaling methane gas.

Up to 16 witnesses will be called over three days including representatives from the Mines Inspectorate, Anglo Coal, the Department of Natural Resources, Mining and Energy and the CFMMEU.

One of the issues to be explored during the inquest will be who should decide whether charges should be dropped in mining fatality cases.

