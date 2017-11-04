Toby leeds the way at the wicket

Toby Leeds plays a shot against Pottsville in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at the weekend.

A NEW-LOOK team with a handy addition to the top order could be what Lennox Head needs to get back in semi-final contention in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this season.

Injuries and lack of depth led to them finishing seventh last summer after reaching the two-day final the previous season.

Rangy batsman Toby Leeds has scored back-to-back half centuries in his first two games while talented teenagers Oliver Cronin and Caelan Maladay have come across from Byron Bay.

Leeds has started the season with 60 and 61 and will take pressure off captain Andrew Lindsay, who has been the key for thr Pirates in the top order for the past few years.

They have sometimes struggled without Lindsay and will have to step up today when he is away with North Coast at the NSW Country Championships at Inverell.

Lennox Head is aiming for back-to-back wins when they host Tintenbar-East Ballina in a two-day game at Lennox Head.

"Toby looks like a really good cricketer and hopefully he'll score plenty of runs for us this season,” Lindsay said.

"Angus (Callan) had a good season last year and we just needed another player in the top order to take a bit of pressure off him.

"The boys that have come across from Byron look to have big futures and I'd say those two and Toby will be pretty crucial for us.”

Teenagers Tranan Burvill and Nick Asser will be regulars in the top order this season while Jacob Graham and Josh Haugh have joined the bowling attack.

They still have some experience with top-order batsman Adam Fisher returning today for his first game of the season.

All-rounder Adam Gordon is coming off his first full season at the club while the experienced Travis Clarke will fill in as captain this weekend.

"The young guys are doing all the right things and everyone else is looking pretty solid,” Lindsay said.

"We probably have about six guys who could open the batting but we're giving Tranan (Burvill) a chance at the moment.

"Hopefully he can score some runs over the next few weeks and stay there with Angus.”

In othe games starting today:

Alstonville takes on Marist Brothers at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

Casino Cavaliers host Murwillumbah at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Pottsville plays Ballina Bears at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Cudgen has the bye.