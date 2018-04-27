Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRE-SCUTTLE: Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch and project manager Steve Hosack on board ex-HMAS Tobruk.
PRE-SCUTTLE: Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch and project manager Steve Hosack on board ex-HMAS Tobruk. TAHLIA STEHBENS
News

TOBRUK: Two local operators win bid to host dive tours

Tahlia Stehbens
by
27th Apr 2018 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNDENIABLE interest in ex-HMAS Tobruk has two Bundy dive operators excited for the future after they were yesterday given the green light to conduct tours through the retired navy ship.

Environment and Great Barrier Reef Minister Leeanne Enoch announced at the Bundaberg Port yesterday that the four successful operators were spread evenly across the Wide Bay region.

"Lady Musgrave Experience and Bundaberg Aqua Scuba will operate out of Bundaberg, and Dive Hervey Bay and Hervey Bay Dive Centre will be conducting tours out of Hervey Bay," Ms Enoch said.

"These operators have been chosen following a range of excellent applications to be a part of this exclusive opportunity.

"It is wonderful to see the high calibre of tourism operators in the region, and I am confident that the selected applicants will provide an exceptional experience for divers who come to visit the site."

The site will offer a new and unique dive attraction for the region and owner of Lady Musgrave Experience Brett Lakey said diving through ex-HMAS Tobruk will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for international visitors.

"We can't wait to take divers out to experience ex-HMAS Tobruk from a different perspective, deep beneath the ocean's surface," Mr Lakey said.

"A highlight of this dive wreck will be the ability to swim through the iconic tank deck, which runs nearly the entire length of the ship."

 

INSIDE: Minister Leeanne Enoch takes a walk through ex-HMAS Tobruk.
INSIDE: Minister Leeanne Enoch takes a walk through ex-HMAS Tobruk. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Mr Lakey said he would look to combine tours to the Great Barrier Reef with the world-class dive site and expects sea life to inhabit the vessel in a matter of weeks.

"There are a few smaller wrecks off Seventeen Seventy but they're nothing to the extent this will be," he said.

"In time it will bring a lot of fish life to the wreck, a lot of the big gropers and the big fish that call the caves home on the reef will be attracted to such a big vessel underwater."

The ex-navy ship is expected to be scuttled in June with divers able to access the site within months of the successful sinking, which in itself has its own challenges.

"It will take about an hour for the ship to flood and then about three minutes for it to sink," project manager Steve Hosack said.

"Two tug boats will be holding the ship in position over the 'X marks the spot,' and down she'll go."

Safety checks will be conducted after the sinking to ensure parts of the ship haven't disconnected and the wreck is safe for divers.

 

DIVE: Minister Leeanne Enoch with the four successful dive operators at the Bundaberg Port on Thursday, who will run tours to the ex-HMAS Tobruk dive site once it has been scuttled.
DIVE: Minister Leeanne Enoch with the four successful dive operators at the Bundaberg Port on Thursday, who will run tours to the ex-HMAS Tobruk dive site once it has been scuttled. TAHLIA STEHBENS
environment leeanne enoch tobruk
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Approval stands for controversial Alstonville development

    premium_icon Approval stands for controversial Alstonville development

    News BALLINA Shire councillors have upheld a decision to allow a new subdivision near the bitumen plant.

    • 27th Apr 2018 8:58 AM
    Plan to build new preschool for 60 kids

    premium_icon Plan to build new preschool for 60 kids

    News Concerns have been raised over the $850,000 facility

    • 27th Apr 2018 9:00 AM
    Gynecologist accused of sex assault to face court

    Gynecologist accused of sex assault to face court

    Crime The former Lismore doctor is facing 69 charges

    Grand reopening planned for iconic Lismore shop

    premium_icon Grand reopening planned for iconic Lismore shop

    News 4am starts and late nights have all been worth it

    Local Partners