Tobacco sales ‘through the roof’ and DVD hire increases

IN TIMES of crisis we smoke more and watch more DVDs according to Network Video manager Cathy Turner.

The Casino shop has reduced its opening hours during the coronavirus pandemic but it hasn't stopped the sale of tobacco.

"Tobacco sales have gone through the roof," Ms Turner said.

MOO VAN: How one butcher is making meat deliveries fun

Rental of DVDs has increased too but not drastically, she said.

"We haven't been seeing many kids in the shop, but parents have been coming in and hiring movies for children."

Ms Turner estimated DVD hire had risen 10 per cent since the virus outbreak.

One staff member who suffered anxiety has quit and another was laid off.

Two full time and two part time staff remain at work.

For 26 years, Ms Turner has operated Network Video in Walker St.

"Everyone seems to be getting out in the morning," she said.

In the afternoon, the CBD was empty.

Network Video is operating on reduced hours.

Monday-Saturday 9am-5pm

Sunday 10am-3pm